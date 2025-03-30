The Jaguars Should Keep It Simple and Select Mason Graham
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished this past season in the bottom 10 teams in the league in rushing toucdowns allowed. Jacksonville's defense allowed the eighth-most rushing yards of any team in the National Football League, as their run defense was a clear deficiency this past season.
Jacksonville allowed the third-most first downs gained on runs of any team in the league this past season. This past season, the Jaguars defense surrendered the third-most rushing attempts of any team in the league as well. Teams essentially ran the ball at will against the Jaguars.
As the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach look to rebuild their roster and create a more competitive team, finding players who can help them stop the run has to be near the top of the priority list. They have have focused mainly on offense so far in free agency.
Still, the NFL Draft gives them a chance to address what has become arguably one of their most pressing roster needs. The Jaguars' defense struggled across the board this past season but their defensive line was one of the team's biggest weakest links during the regular season.
These numbers explain how the Jaguars defense was viewed by their opponents, especially as the season wore on. Jacksonville clearly had a need they were unable to address through any sort of on field adjustments this past season and their opponents repeatedly took advantage of it.
Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports released his most recent mock drafts with projections for every team's first round selection. Like many others, he believes the Jaguars will select defensive lineman Mason Graham to help solidify the Jaguars' defensive line heading into next season.
"I'm sure new head coach Liam Coen wouldn't mind getting some added protection for Trevor Lawrence, but Mason Graham is too good of a player to pass up here. His arm length isn't that of a typical top-10 defensive tackle, but his tenacity, strength, technique and consistency more than make up for it," Stackpole said.
Jacksonville's new general manager and head coach have both publicly stated how much they will emphasize the offensive and defensive lines this upcoming season. Selecting Graham with their first-round pick would be a step in the right direction.
Make sure to follow along with us on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can seek out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.