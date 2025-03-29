How Liam Coen's Past Will Influence the Jaguars' Future
After consecutive subpar seasons in which they lost significantly more than they won, the Jaguars fired Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson. To improve results, they hired James Gladstone and Liam Coen as the team's general manager and head coach, respectively.
The duo has an uphill battle in Jacksonville, as the Jaguars have one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. However, that only means the Jaguars have nowhere to go but up, as they continue to try to improve their roster this offseason.
Coen acknowledged that the time he, Gladstone, and pass game coordinator Shane Waldron spent with the Los Angeles Rams will undoubtedly impact their work in their new positions with the Jaguars. However, Coen noted that they will not do everything exactly the same.
“Yeah, very much so. We all came up within that organization. I think there's a North Star that we are looking at in terms of how do we want to operate, right? Is it going to be identical? No. This is going to be ours," Coen said.
Coen elaborated on how he believes the trio's past will help determine the Jaguars' future over the next few seasons. Coen noted that he will lean on the lessons he learned in Los Angeles to help build the foundation of the Jaguars' future success.
"But we can take so many different things that we learned from there, from both personnel, scheme, people, the way that we talk to one another, the way that we communicate and treat one another. I think those are kind of the foundational pieces that we took from L.A., and then now, hey, how do we make it ours, and how do we put this thing all together to truly move forward," Coen said.
Jacksonville has plenty of work this offseason to get going in the right direction. Luckily, their general manager and head coach are familiar with each other, which should work in their favor. However, growing pains should still be expected, especially during their first few seasons.
The Jaguars did the right thing by clearing house and bringing in Gladstone and Coen. They must continue the process of rebuilding the Jaguars' roster.
