The Jaguars Are Eager to Change the Narrative
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing one of the most critical offseasons of any team in the National Football League. After the changes they made this offseason, they also face one of the most essential offseasons in franchise history. The Jaguars' front office has work to do.
The Jaguars' roster desperately needs help, primarily on the defensive side of the ball. Although the defense suffered a number of injuries last season, the Jaguars played so badly that a number of changes had to happen for the offseason to be deemed a success.
Football games are won and lost in the trenches, and their lack of a quality line on either side of the ball has cost them many games over the past two seasons. Jacksonville plans to use the rest of free agency and the NFL Draft to solidify its plans on the defensive side of the ball.
Reese Decker of the Pro Football Network recently released his mock draft for the upcoming NFL Draft. Decker believes the Jaguars will add to their interior defensive line by drafting Mason Graham from Michigan. The defensive lineman brings a skill set the Jaguars could use.
"The Jaguars once again find themselves near the top of the draft order, a reflection of a struggling franchise and defensive unit that struggled mightily in 2024, recording just 34 sacks – one of the league’s worst totals. With the fifth overall pick, Jacksonville has a prime opportunity to bolster its defensive front and regain control of the trenches," Decker said.
Decker noted how Graham stands out amongst the competition. Graham would likely hold his own against NFL-caliber offensive linemen, and he would also give the Jaguars a formidible presence on the interior defensive line. Graham would unquestionably improve the Jaguars.
"Mason Graham stands out as one of the most complete football players in this draft class. A disciplined defender, he excels against the run and is a powerful pass rusher. He consistently establishes leverage, utilizes intentional hand placement, and is a relentless finisher," Decker said.
"Graham is a true difference-maker and could be the missing puzzle piece this defense desperately needs. It would be a great first selection for young general manager James Gladstone."
