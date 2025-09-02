Why Arik Armstead Holds Key to Jaguars' Defense
As the Jacksonville Jaguars begin further preparations for their opening weekend matchup against the Carolina Panthers, their defense will be under a microscope this season as it looks to rebound from a bottom-five performance last year. That means the pressure is already on first-year defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile to complete a turnaround.
While a complete 180-degree rebound isn't expected immediately, one player who signed with the previous regime will play a key role on the Jaguars' defense. While his struggles were apparent, a more suitable role in 2025 could make him a hard player to block in the trenches, according to head coach Liam Coen.
A "pain" for interior offensive linemen
When the Jaguars signed defensive lineman Arik Armstead, the previous regime of Doug Pederson, Trent Baalke, and Ryan Nielsen had different plans than what the former San Francisco 49ers versatile defender was expecting. Armstead had one of his worst seasons as a pro, with just two sacks for the year, as he was forced as a rotational defensive end and out of position as an interior lineman.
This year will be different, and despite missing a chunk of training camp with an injury, Armstead will be back in a familiar role as a pass-rush 3-technique who can play in most situations on the field. Coen explained as much in Monday's press conference, discussing Armstead's length as an issue for guards.
"Just the length alone is a hard thing to deal with as a guard, especially in the pass rush, and then in the run game when you’ve got a three-tech that can play with length and kind of shut blockers out in a lot of ways that can help the run defense," Coen said.
Armstead was at his best getting after the quarterback in a reduced alignment, not a pure 7-technique that Nielsen attempted far too often last season. Coen has remained impressed with Arsmeatd's flexibility and athleticism for the position.
"He can get an edge in the pass game," Coen said. "When he’s rushing and moving the way he’s moving, he can get an edge on people inside."
Armstead's experience also stood out to Coen. A former first-round pick by the 49ers 10 years ago, he was a constant force for their defense, breaking out in a big way in 2019 with 10 sacks and nine total in 2021, including three in the postseason. That production and veteran presence, along with his abilites and intangibles, have stood out to Coen this summer.
"The experience, a guy that’s played a ton of snaps, a ton of high-level football," Coen said. "He can be a pain for some guards that are going to try to make first significant contact, and he does have a little initial wiggle, and he’s got multiple moves that obviously allow him to have success. So, we need a lot out of him.”
