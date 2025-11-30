Jaguars Get Brutal Arik Armstead Update Before Titans Tilt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactives for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, and there are some big names involved.

Amongst the big names? Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead , who was downgraded to questionable on Saturday evening with a hand injury. Armstead was limited in practice on Thursday before practicing on Friday, but he will now miss the big matchup with the Titans.

Inactives

It remains to be seen who will step in and start in Armstead's place; second-year defensive tackle Maason Smith seems like one likely option, or the Jaguars could lean to a more experienced defensive tackle in Austin Johnson. Either way, the Jaguars now have to replace one of their most productive defenders.

"Armstead the last, I would say really going back since the Bye, has practiced on obviously the Thursdays when we go padded specifically, out of his mind. Out of his mind. Every single rep he's in the backfield in practice every single time," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this month. And getting to know Arik more and more, we talk a lot about our time separate in terms of L.A. [Rams], San Fran [cisco 49ers] and what that was like for him coming up and that in a new system with new first year coaches and GMs, we've talked a lot about that culturally.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"And to see him disrupting as much as he has, it's showing up in practice though. That's where he's doing it every single day. It's not like he's a 13-year vet that's just kind of hanging out on the sidelines during practice and then going out in the games and doing it. He's doing it every single day in practice. He's trying to set an example as to what we're looking for from that penetration and getting vertical, and I've been really pleased with Arik and the kind of guy that he's been. He's been so consistent, and I've appreciated that from him as well.”

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars defenders Arik Armstead (91) and Dawuane Smoot (98) close in at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also set to be inactive for the Jaguars due to injuries are defensive end Travon Walker, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, and tight end Hunter Long. The Jaguars will have two healthy scratches in wide receiver Dyami Brown and running back Cody Schrader.

Brown is set to be a healthy scratch for the first time after starting the season as a full-time starter. He signed a $10 million deal in March but has tumbled down the depth chart since the bye week.

