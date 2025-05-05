One Jaguars UDFA Who Can Have an Impact in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a great 2025 NFL Draft. They started hot right out of the gate when they traded up for the second overall pick and took the best player in this draft, Travis Hunter. That was the first big move for new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. The Jaguars then went on to find the other players they needed to fill in their biggest needs.
Even after the draft, the Jaguars still have some areas and questions they have to figure out before the 2025 season begins.
They can potentially find those answers with the players they signed as undrafted free agents after the draft was over.
One player that was a good pick-up after the draft was University of Colorado defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig. He can make a good impact on the Jaguars next season because he fits in well and can fill the position that the Jaguars are in need of in 2025.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars' pass defense improved down the stretch in 2024, but the unit ranked 31st in pass defense success rate from Weeks 1-11. The front office bolstered the safety group by adding Eric Murray in free agency, but versatility could boost a player's chances to become a depth piece," said Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network.
"Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig may not check every box from a size or speed standpoint, but his instincts, toughness, and versatility give him a strong foundation to contribute at the next level. A compact and physical defender, Silmon-Craig consistently plays bigger than his frame suggests, bringing a fearless, downhill mindset and the ability to line up both in the box and in deep coverage."
"Silmon-Craig a high-IQ player with a natural feel for the game, and his tape shows a defender who’s always around the football. He truly shines in zone coverage and brings a tone-setting presence as a run defender. His competitive fire could help him earn his keep on special teams and as a depth piece early on. Reuniting with college teammate Travis Hunter could also bring out the best in him."
The Jaguars got a good player in Silmon-Craig, and he played for one of the greatest defensive backs in NFL history at Colorado, Deion Sanders. So he knows a lot about the game and how it is meant to be played.
