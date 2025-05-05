2026 NFL Draft's Top Quarterbacks
The Jacksonville Jaguars are under a new regime heading into the 2025 NFL season. Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have already been making their mark on the franchise and putting the Jaguars in the best position to be successful not only in 2025 but in the future.
Once both Coen and Gladstone knew they would be working together in Jacksonville they got right to work on coming up with a plan on how to attack the offseason.
Coen and Gladstone stuck to their word and were aggressive in free agency by taking players they believe will help bring leadership and will fit in well with the culture they are trying to build in Jacksonville.
Then in the 2025 NFL Draft the Jaguars were making moves left and right and picks that were the best for their team. They made the move up for their new face of the franchise, Travis Hunter. That was the highlight from the draft.
As we look forward to the 2025 season at the quarterback position the Jaguars are set with Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has not been the quarterback that many expected. That can be because of injuries he has had in his career. It is going to be interesting to see if Lawrence struggles next season, if the new regime will think about going after a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here are some of the quarterbacks that will be coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft.
One target for the Jaguars can be Taylen Green out of the University of Arkansas.
"After posting just a 60.2 PFF passing grade at Boise State in 2023, Green transferred to Arkansas and dramatically improved his efficiency as a passer this past season (79.2 PFF passing grade)," said Max Chadwick of PFF.
Green is among the most physically gifted quarterbacks in college football at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds with outstanding mobility and arm talent. His 22 big-time throws in 2024 were tied for the ninth most in the Power Four, and his 453 rushing yards after contact were the fifth most. If he can avoid some of the head-scratching mistakes that still plague his tape (17 turnover-worthy plays in 2024), he can become a potential first-round prospect.
Another quarterback target in the 2026 draft can be Nico Iamaleava of UCLA.
Iamaleava has been the story of the offseason. And not for his on-field play, but for his highly publicized NIL dispute with Tennessee that led to a transfer to UCLA in April. Still, he has incredible tools and can launch up draft boards if he keeps up the level of play that he showed in the second half of last season. Iamaleava posted 75.0-plus PFF overall grades in four of the Volunteers' final seven contests while leading the team to the College Football Playoff. The former five-star recruit’s 81.7 PFF passing grade on the season was a top-20 mark in college football.
