Muma Movement Inspiring Next Generation of Athletes
One year from now, Austin Blaske could be Bill Belichick’s first college player drafted by an NFL team. However, the North Carolina center won’t be the first draft pick with Type-1 diabetes.
If he hasn’t already, Blaske may want to track down Chad Muma. The Jacksonville linebacker has battled a similar road. During draft weekend three years ago, the Jaguars took Muma in the third round, 70th overall. He’s missed one game in his first three NFL seasons – with an ankle injury as a rookie.
Like Blaske, doctors diagnosed Muma with the disease in middle school.
“It was always a dream of mine to play football professionally,” Muma told Mat Issa in a Forbes feature earlier this month. “But when I was first diagnosed, my whole world came to a halt. I thought that my dream was over.
“When I got home, I started looking up people in the NFL who were also Type 1 diabetics, and that gave me some hope.”
Now Muma is providing hope and inspiration to plenty of others. So is Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews and Chiefs tight end Noah Gray. Former quarterback Jay Cutler also played with the condition.
According to Issa, 13 known players in league history have been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Players need to manage the disease by closely monitoring blood glucose through their diets and conditioning. They also need to watch for swings in blood pressure, especially when pushed to maximum cardio limits during games. Insulin therapy is also mandatory.
Muma and his wife have a foundation called the Muma Movement. Its mission is to empower the next generation of Type 1 diabetics and help kids believe anything is possible because their condition doesn’t limit their abilities.
“As a kid, I was always looking for a role model I could connect with," Muma told Issa. "And so being in the position that I am in today, I just want to be that role model for kids that are newly diagnosed or that have been diagnosed for a long time and are just looking for someone who has Type 1 diabetes and has still managed to be successful.”
Muma figures to get a healthy amount of snaps in Anthony Campanile’s new Jaguars defense this season. He’s not just surviving as an NFL player with Type 1 diabetes. He’s thriving.
