BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Changed Jersey Numbers For 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have some players in new threads in 2025.
The Jaguars announced a number of jersey changes and the numbers for this year's new class of free agents on Tuesday.
Linebacker Devin Lloyd will now wear No. 0, the same number he wore at Utah. Calvin Ridley and Gabe Davis wore the number in the last two seasons.
Jourdan Lewis will wear No. 2, Dyami Brown will be No. 5, and Nick Mullens will be No. 12.
Gabe Davis will be going from No. 0 to No. 13, the same number he wore at Buffalo and UCF. Christian Kirk had been No. 13 since 2022.
New safety Eric Murray will wear No. 29, while Chuma Edoga will wear No. 55. Patrick Mekari will wear No. 65, and Robert Hainsey will wear No. 73.
Fred Johnson will wear No. 74, Johnny Mundt will wear No. 81, Hunter Long will wear No. 84, and Louis Rees-Zammit will wear No. 89.
The Jaguars' new free agent group is expected to make a big impact in 2025, with the Jaguars signing at least two new starters to the offensive line in Mekari and Hainsey and two new starters in the secondary with Lewis and Murray.
While the Jaguars did not spurge on any one single free agent, they managed to spread their money around to one of the NFL's largest free agency classes.
“I think at the end of the day what we looked to do was try to continue to raise the floor of the organization. How do we continue to get better? Consistency, good, sound football players that love to play the game," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week at the annual league meetings.
"Really, that’s all we were trying to do, and I think that ultimately, they’ll come in and mesh really well with some of the players that we already have in our locker room. Guys want to get better. We’ve felt that. We’ve felt that throughout this offseason. Guys are eager to get in the building as we are as coaches. It’s happening fast. Really excited about the collaboration we’ve had with some of the Draft, some of the free agency and our current roster. Things are going well so far.”
