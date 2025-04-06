BREAKING: Jaguars Free Agent Reveals Jersey Number
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis is with the Jaguars to make a statement, and he knows what jersey he will be making that statement in.
According to a social media post from Lewis on Sunday, the first-time Jaguars will be wearing No. 2 this season.
The number is available for Lewis after former Jaguars running back D'Ernest Johnson -- who wore 2 in each of the last two seasons -- hit free agency this offseason.
Lewis is amongst the biggest additions the Jaguars have made to their roster this offseason, with the Jaguars signing the former Dallas Cowboys defender to the largest nickel cornerback contract in NFL history.
Lewis will be expected to be an instant impact player in the Jaguars' secondary this season, both due to his ability to dominate in the slot and for his leadership off the field.
"Jourdan Lewis, man, he broke my heart last year. We’re going down to win and take the lead against Dallas last year, we throw a post to [Buccaneers WR] Jalen McMillan. It looks like we’ve got it, we’re going to take the lead or at least tie at that point," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week at the annual league meetings.
"J-Mac [WR Jalen McMillan] has it, Jourdan takes it out at the last minute, and it ends up being an interception for a touchback. You’re just like, man, that’s who he is. That’s the way he competes. It’s to and through the whistle."
Lewis had been a free agent twice before in his Cowboys career. Each time, he came back to Dallas: first on a three-year, $13.5 million deal. Then again in 2024 on a one-year, $2.87 million deal.
This time around, though, Lewis was coming off a career year and the Jaguars seemed like the perfect match.
"It's funny. Every offseason, I think I am," Lewis said when asked why he moved on from the Cowboys.
"But this time, it just felt a little different. Because, you know, I had the season I had last year, and people started to recognize the type of player I was. So, you know, it couldn't be hidden anymore, and couldn't give me, you know, just the team-friendly deals anymore. So that's when I recognized, when I had the year, and I felt the buzz. I knew that, you know, maybe it might be my time to, you know, separate."
Make sure to follow us tonight on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also find our Facebook page quickly WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE