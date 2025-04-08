2025 NFL Draft: Where Would Will Campbell Play For Jaguars?
When the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock in this month's 2025 NFL Draft, they will have some critical decisions to make.
It remains to be seen which players the Jaguars will have a chance to consider, but the overwhelming odds as of late are that the Jaguars will primarily have a chance to choose between LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell and Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham.
The vast majority of mock drafts have the Jaguars selecting Graham with the fifth pick, which makes sense for a few reasons. For one, those same mocks have Campbell going to the New England Patriots at No. 4 to make the Jaguars' decision easier.
Secondly, there is the matter of the Jaguars already investing plenty into the offensive line. They signed Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey in March to be starters at center and right guard, while they also added Fred Johnson and Chuma Edoga as offensive line depth.
"I think yes, physical is a mass and size issue, but it’s also a mentality. It’s also the way it’s coached, the way it’s taught, the way it’s preached. I’m kind of going to hold on evaluating that part," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week.
"Do I think we got competition and depth? Absolutely. I think we added some good, sound, solid players that are going to help elevate that floor. But let’s go wait and see what it truly looks like when we actually go and compete and do things the way that we’re going to do them.”
But what if the Jaguars have the chance to draft Campbell and ultimately opt to draft this year's top lineman prospect at No. 5? Where then would the Jaguars opt to deploy Campbell as a rookie and beyond?
With Walker Little at left tackle, Ezra Cleveland at left guard and Anton Harrison at right tackle, the Jaguars would have options to let Campbell compete at. The Jaguars are a good bit deeper today at tackle then they are at guard, however, which could give Campbell a chance to make an impact there.
The Jaguars are stuck with Cleveland this year due to his contract, but they could save over $2 million if they move on from him next year. The Jaguars could easily slot Campbell into left guard and keep Cleveland's contract on the bench like the Los Angeles Rams did with Jonah Jackson last year.
Or the Jaguars could keep Campbell at tackle and have him compete with both Little and Harrison for a spot in the starting lineup. It feels like Harrison would be more likely to lose the job than Little, but the Jaguars would at least have options.
