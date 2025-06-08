Insider Details Jaguars' Development Track for Travis Hunter
The Jacksonville Jaguars moved up in the 2025 NFL Draft to take Travis Hunter with the second overall pick because a player of his talents is not often seen in the draft.
That is why it was a major surprise that the Jaguars got a chance to move up and pick him. The Jaguars made it happen and they got a player that can be special in Jacksonville for many years to come.
One thing that makes Hunter a special player is that he can play on both sides of the ball. On offense, he can play wide receiver, and on the defense side, he can play cornerback -- and he is good at both positions. Once the 2025 season begins, all eyes will be on Hunter, to see how much time he spends on both sides of the ball.
With that, now the Jaguars will have to decide what they do with Hunter. It is most likely that Hunter does not play both sides full-time. Hunter is going to have to take plays off on one side of the ball, and that is the big question for the Jaguars for the rest of the offseason.
Will the Jaguars base it on what they need? Will they base it on what they see from Hunter in OTAs, minicamp, and training camp? Or will they let Hunter decide what to do, whether he wants to play one position or the other?
ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler gave an update on what they are doing with Hunter at practice.
"The Jaguars are sticking with their plan of having Travis Hunter major in offense, minor in defense," said Fowler on NFL Live. "They kind of went back and forth. Early in minicamp, do we throw them in there defensively? They are trying to let him just master one position. You know that it is hard enough to do in the NFL, no matter how talented or well condition you are. They are starting there, and they will give him more on the other side of the ball."
"A lot of the teams I talked to during the draft felt like he would be a 3rd down nickel corner in a zone defense. He will be great for that and can catch on doing that on the side. Right now they are looking at him as a blank canvas. They want him to get into an NFL strength and conditioning program for the next six to eight months, add a little weight to that really talented frame."
To get our updates for the Jaguars and follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars, and more by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.