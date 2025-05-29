Travis Hunter Standing Out at Jaguars' OTAs
The Jacksonville Jaguars moved up in the 2025 NFL Draft to take Travis Hunter with the second overall pick because a player of his talents is not often seen in the draft.
That is why it was a major surprise that the Jaguars got a chance to move up and pick him. The Jaguars made it happen and they got a player that can be special in Jacksonville for many years to come.
One thing that makes Hunter a special player is that he can play on both sides of the ball. On offense, he can play wide receiver, and on the defense side, he can play cornerback -- and he is good at both positions. Once the 2025 season begins, all eyes will be on Hunter, to see how much time he spends on both sides of the ball.
This week the Jaguars have had a chance to see Hunter in action on both sides of the ball in the teams OTAs. And Hunter has been as advised.
Hunter’s two-way prowess helped him earn the Heisman Trophy while he starred on offense and defense at Colorado in 2024. Since then, he has made clear his desire to continue playing both ways in the NFL," said Jayna Bardahl of The Athletic.
“I think he’s pretty good,” defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said with a laugh. “Fired up to have him out there, and he did a very good job getting out there.
“He’s doing extra every day, so I have a ton of respect for everything that he’s done to this point.”
“Got a lot of juice. He can run all day,” Lawrence said. “He’s like a kid, he doesn’t get tired it seems like. You can’t have enough of that."
“As far as talent, it speaks for itself, ball skills, run after the catch, he’s very explosive. I didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He’s impressive to watch. We’ve gotten to connect a couple times, it’s only going to get better and better.”
"Lawrence is returning after suffering a concussion and AC joint injury in his left shoulder last year, which required surgery and prematurely ended his 2024 season. As Hunter splits time between offense and defense, there’s an added layer of complexity for him and his new quarterback to connect, which Lawrence said is something they are navigating," added Bardahl.
"There’s still work to do, and Jaguars OTAs continue this week and next before mandatory minicamp June 10-12. But do the coordinators expect to negotiate for Hunter’s skills in game situations?"
“That’s up to the head guy,” Campanile said. “We have a plan for Travis, and we’re excited to put that in place. It’s been going very well to this point, so we’re excited to keep it moving through the course of the preseason and regular season.”
