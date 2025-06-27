Why Darnell Savage is Central to Jaguars' Success in Secondary
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a number of key returning veterans who figure to be an important part of their cultural reset, both on the field and inside the walls of the Miller Electric Centers.
Amongst those veterans is defensive back Darnell Savage, who figures to be in a prime position to be key to the Jaguars' success in a revamped secondary.
Simply put, Savage is one of the most natural playmakers in the secondary, as evident by his play last season. And the Jaguars need playmakers more than anything else after their inability to force turnovers and big plays in 2024.
Savage allowed a 55.6% completion rate in 2024 while spending time both in the slot and at safety, the second-best figure of his career. Were it not for systematic issues on the entire defense that limited natural playmakers like Savage, chances are he would have had an even bigger year.
While other defensive backs such as Tyson Campbell and Montaric Brown have been amongst the Jaguars' clearest benefactors of the new defensive scheme from first-year coordinator Anthony Campanile, Savage is right there with them. Campanile wants violence, explosiveness, and a desire to make game-changing plays. As far as the Jaguars go, Savage checks every box.
Campanile said during the Jaguars' offseason program that it was "awesome" to have the veteran playmaker in the fold because "he's a sharp dude and has a bunch of ability." It makes all the sense in the world for a first-year coordinator to deploy a versatile and reliable player like Savage to ensure smooth sailing in his rookie debut.
Savage has the chance to be a pendelum swing-level player for the secondary, and it is time for the Jaguars to unleash him on opposing offenses. If the Jaguars' secondary truly gels under Campanile, and is given an improved pass-rush in front of them to boot, then Savage could be in for a career year.
The Jaguars have a defense that is looking to earn respect in 2025. But they know only the results on Sundays will prove how big of a step they are taking. Savage should be one of the players who helps them take that step.
