How Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen's Hot Streak Began

Josh Hines-Allen is a talented football player and one of the best defensive ends in the NFL, but the numbers in totality have not displayed that so far.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were searching for ways to get him going after tallying a half sack among numerous pressures on the season. Some of it was finishing at the quarterback, but most of it was a four-man rush, not being able to get home. Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile sought to change that after the bye week and was successful, as Hines-Allen has racked up 5.5 sacks since Week 9.

Campanile explained to local reporters on Thursday how Hines-Allen has been able to generate more sacks and what has changed since the bye.

Jaguars defensive coordinator on Hines-Allen's progression

The Jaguars have begun to amp up their pass rush in recent weeks, finding more ways to get to the quarterback, including Hines-Allen. Campanile explained that while there were some changes to personnel groupings and rotations, much has stayed the same, noting that how players have gotten more comfortable his system deeper into the season.

"Certain stuff that we're doing, probably with groupings, maybe even rotation of guys and stuff, that's been a little bit different," Coen said. "Really, we haven't changed a whole lot, but I think as things are going and like anything else, when you're doing things over and over and over again, now you get to this point in the season, I think guys are very comfortable with what they've been doing. You've been working the same techniques or running the same games or whatever it may be. It really simplifies for guys."

When asked if moving and rushing Hines-Allen to different sides has helped with his increase in production, Campanile said that it has helped create versatility with their matchups from four-man rushes, attempting to manipulate the line of scrimmage. It has also allowed others to be productive as well, as Campanile credited the hard work that the Jaguars front has put in.

"When I refer to the pass rush, I just think it's more so about our guys, the detail they've been practicing with," Campanile said. "Just being downstairs with them in the meeting room, they're so dialed in, and I think we're really picking up there and doing a good job of that over the last few weeks."

With Travon Walker returning to the lineup, the Jaguars could create even more matchup advantages by moving him and Hines-Allen around the defensive front. While Campanile wouldn't say or commit to the possibility, he did mention the number of things they could do with depth, including the likes of Dennis Gardeck, to name a few.

"Certainly, a lot of ideas that float around and Tra gives you more versatility too and I think Dennis has done a great job. I think some of the young guys have done a great job," Campanile said." And guys, even stepping in last week for Arik [Armstead], I thought [Dawuane] Smoot did a great job too. So, we feel good about all those guys in there and the versatility that they have to move around in the front.”

