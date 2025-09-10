How 2025 Jaguars Are Reminiscent of a Past Jacksonville Team
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a lot to celebrate after their win over the Carolina Panthers in the team's 2025 NFL season opener. It's never a bad thing to start a campaign off with a victory. It's especially uplifting when a franchise can begin a whole new era with a W.
The Jaguars were able to give Liam Coen an undefeated record to begin his NFL head coaching career. The team has spent a lot of time trying to wipe off the stench of their abysmal 4-13 finish in 2024, led by General Manager James Gladstone's aggressive moves to revamp the roster.
Even Tank Bigsby couldn't cut it for the new vision for this team, as Jacksonville traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles following Week 1 in return for a sixth- and seventh-round pick in 2026.
However, it's not as if the Jaguars don't have anything to celebrate in the team's annals. They may not have a Super Bowl appearance under their belt yet, but this franchise has reached some heights in its relatively young history in the NFL. They fell just five points shy of making it to their first title bout in 2017.
2025 Jaguars and 2017 team
Another reason the Jacksonville Jaguars had to celebrate in Week 1 was the return of fan-favorite EDGE Dawuane Smoot. He spent the first seven years of his NFL career in Duval before taking a year-long furlough with the Buffalo Bills in 2024. He was sorely missed, but General Manager James Gladstone was able to bring him back on a one-year, $1.5 million deal this past free agency.
He was part of the 2017 team that marched to a surprise AFC Championship game appearance. That squad won 12 total games behind the strength of its defense, a powerful running game led by Leonard Fournette, and a deep wide receiver corps featuring Keelan Cole, Marqise Lee, and Allen Hurns. Smoot believes there are similarities between this year's team and the 2017 iteration:
"Just the consistency of how we're showing up each and every day. Just guys, they're ready to be here. They're happy to be here. The energy as well with the coaching staff, everybody's just ready to come together every day and just win, man. Just a winning mentality, so I definitely see some likeness from that for sure.”
Smoot also spoke on his excitement to be back home where he belongs:
"Emotions were high. I was nervous being back. When I was able to make those couple of plays. I make the first play and I heard that 'Smoot,' I was like, 'Oh yeah, I'm home.' And then after that, the next play came, I was like I got to hype them up, let him know I hear him as well too. It was just so great. I just thank Duval for embracing me with open arms."
Against the Panthers, Smoot racked up two total tackles, one for a loss, a sack, and a quarterback hit. With him providing depth off the edge, this defense has a chance to lead the Jaguars to another playoff run.
Find us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to follow along with Dawuane Smoot's comeback season.
Please let us know your thoughts on Smoot's return when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.