Jaguars Still Have to Earn Contender Status in 2026

The Jacksonville Jaguars will go into next season looking somewhat different. They will not have the same team as they did last season and that is because they lost some players this offseason during free agency.

The Jaguars are looking to do something big next season and go on a run. Yes, they did lose those players, but that does not mean that they will want less than what they did a season ago. The Jaguars want to be better next season, even if it is hard to see right now.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most important thing for this team is to believe in what they have right now. And in that building they all believe in what the front office is doing and what is to come for next season. That is because they are bought in, in what head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone are all about. They showed all last season why they are the right people for their respective roles in Jacksonville. The Jaguars will be ready for what is to come next season.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars Will Be Ready to Prove People Wrong

Yes, the Jaguars lost a lot of key players from last season's team, but that does not mean they do not have a great group coming back next season.

The Jaguars still can make their team better in the 2026 NFL Draft. The development of their young players is going to be a big thing for them as well. They are trusting Coen and Gladstone, and that is something they have earned and was not just given to them because they run things on the field. They delivered last season.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will not be a surprise going into next season if many around the NFL are not putting the Jaguars with the top teams in the NFL. That is what a lot of them are saying about this team right now.

The Jaguars are not going to be seen as the team that won 13 games last season and won their division. That is alright for the Jaguars. That will give them an extra boost next season. That is something that they could use all season, and it is something we will see.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a great team that features star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington. And you cannot forget about Brenton Strange.

On defense, you still have a good front four in Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker. You will have young star cornerback Travis Hunter returning as well.