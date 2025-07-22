Jaguars Roster Ranks in Bottom Third of NFL
ESPN does not think very highly of the Jacksonville Jaguars roster. According to their internal survey among their writers, the Jags have the 22nd best roster out of the 32 teams in the NFL. ESPN ranked every team based on the quality of their roster.
They also stated the team's biggest strength, biggest weakness, X-factor for 2025 and the non-starter to know.
The Jaguars' biggest strength, according to ESPN, is their depth at the edge rusher position. They are high on Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
"Josh Hines-Allen has emerged as one of the league's top pass rushers, and 2022 first-overall pick Travon Walker is quickly joining that conversation," ESPN writers said. "Over the past two seasons, Hines-Allen ranks sixth and Walker 12th leaguewide in total sacks. Depth is also a potential strength, with Dennis Gardeck, Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot all signing on in free agency."
As much as they are enthralled with the defensive line, they are in direct contradiction to the offensive line. They believe the blocking up front is the Jaguars' biggest problem for the third year in a row.
"Offensive line is the Jags' main concern for the third consecutive season. Tackles Walker Little andAnton Harrison posted poor pass block win rates in each of the past two seasons, and they are expected to start again," the article said. "The interior will have a bit of a new look. Incumbent left guard Ezra Cleveland will be joined by two newcomers -- center Robert Hainsey and right guard Patrick Mekari. But it's hard to imagine this group making much of a leap."
The X-factor was a no-brainer. When the Jaguars turned in the draft card for two-way college superstar Travis Hunter, he automatically became the X-factor in their offense and on defense, depending on where he gets his reps.
"Rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. In the best-case scenario, Hunter is almost a full-time two-way player who performs on both sides of the ball right away," ESPN said. "In this world, the Jaguars have a formidable one-two punch at receiver (with Brian Thomas Jr.) and at cornerback (withTyson Campbell). But hitting that parlay is far from a guarantee. If Hunter can't play well on both sides, the Jaguars could have offensive and defensive issues."
You could probably throw a dart at the depth chart and find a nonstarter to know. For the purposes of ESPN, they take a long look at wide receiver Parker Washington. That could be because there is not a dearth of depth at the receiver position. Once you get past Hunter and Thomas, it really becomes an anomaly.
"There isn't a lot of receiver depth. If Hunter gets hurt attempting to play both ways and Dyami Brown doesn't pan out, Washington will have to step up," ESPN writers said. "The 2023 sixth-round pick had an average DVOA last season, with 32 receptions for 390 yards and three touchdowns, but he tallied a rough 35 open score in ESPN's receiver tracking metrics. After Washington come former Ram Austin Trammell, former Bengal Trenton Irwin and other previously unsuccessful free agents."
