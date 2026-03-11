The Jaguars' Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn’t Been Addressed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Free agency deals will be officially signed at 4 p.m. today as the new league year begins. At least for most teams.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of three teams -- along with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks -- that have yet to sign an outside free agent. The Jaguars haven't exactly been inactive considering they did sign Montaric Brown and Dennis Gardeck to extensions , but the Jaguars will still need to make an addition at some point.

So while the Jaguars did fill holes at cornerback and strong side linebacker/edge rusher, there is still one clear area they need to address in the coming days and weeks: defensive line.

Between Dawuane Smoot, Austin Johnson and Emmanuel Ogbah, the Jaguars have 965 snaps from their defensive line rotation that are set to be free agents at 4 p.m. The Jaguars would likely need to find upgrades regardless if any of the three were ever coming back, but them departing just puts the pressure on the Jaguars more.

With that said, the Jaguars do have three internal candidates and 11 draft picks to address the depth of their defensive line. Matt Dickerson signed a new deal this offseason to return in 2026, while former undrafted rookies Danny Striggow and B.J. Green could have even more put on their plate next year.

With that said, the Jaguars have only a few clear areas of improvement after their 13-4 season and AFC South title. They are returning nearly the entire coaching staff, the entire offensive line, their star quarterback, and their most important pieces on defense in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. That doesn't even go to mention the receiver room's top players returning, another year of Brenton Strange's development, and year two of Travis Hunter.

But it was clear last season that the Jaguars' pass-rush was one of those areas that could be boosted. Hines-Allen is an elite player and Walker will more than likely sign a massive contract in the next 12 months, but as good as those two are, the Jaguars need more. The best teams in the NFL and the most recent Super Bowl winners have been built in the trenches, and the Jaguars will need to follow that mold.

So whether it is defensive tackle or edge rusher, the Jaguars' biggest need now is the defensive line. It likely would have been cornerback had Brown not been signed. Running back and linebacker are up there after losing Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd, too. But for now, the defensive line still needs the first reinforcements.

