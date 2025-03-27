Jaguars' Defensive Line Could Soon Get a Boost
This past season, the Jacksonville Jaguars struggled at some point at nearly every position on the field. However, one of the areas they struggled in the most was their defensive line. The Jaguars entered last season incorrectly thinking they would at least be serviceable on the interior.
Marco Enriquez of the Pro Football Network recently released his most updated mock draft. Enriquez believes the Jaguars will address their interior defensive line like many others. It was a point of contention during their 4-13 campaign this past season and an issue they must address.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars have a glaring defensive line need. They’ve lacked toughness on that side of the ball for years, and adding Mason Graham immediately changes that," Enriquez said.
"Graham has the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowler. He’s a powerful interior defender with quickness off the snap and an array of disruptive moves. While his trench power is clear, Graham’s football IQ separates him from other interior linemen."
Enriquez noted that new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen could swing the team's decision of who to draft in the first round, after several signings early in free agency this offseason. Regardless of who decides the pick, the Jaguars cannot afford not to have a solid draft haul.
"With new head coach Liam Coen seemingly content with the team’s offensive weapons, addressing defense early makes sense," Enriquez said.
While it remains to be seen if Coen is content with his offensive weapons, he could have enough confidence in himself and the Jaguars' front office for them to add to their offense, instead of their defense. The Jaguars should be in good shape whether they choose offense or defense.
Jacksonville undoubtedly has one of the worst rosters in the league, even after the additions they have made this offseason. Although new general manager James Gladstone has done about the most he could this early in his tenure, on paper, the Jaguars have a long way to go.
The Jaguars' rebuild will likely take more than just this offseason. However, they can take a big step in the right direction by remaining productive in the offseason in free agency and selecting the correct picks in the upcoming draft.
Do not forget to follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.