Why Brenton Strange is a Big Winner From Jaguars Draft
The NFL Draft can be nerve-wrecking for a number of reasons, particularly with veteran players who could be discovering whether they will have competition for their incumbent role or have their days numbered as a starter in the league.
When the draft ends, it’s either a sigh of relief or added preparation to competing for a spot on the roster.
Fortunately, that won’t be the case for Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange, who is now expected to be the unquestioned starter at the position as he begins to take on a larger role in 2025. Strange was a former second round pick from Penn State who spent most of two seasons playing behind Evan Engram before his release this offseason.
Strange provided an intriguing athletic skill set that had yet to be untapped and began to show flashes as a player in 2024 when he became the starter after Engram went down with an injury that ended his season. Now, the role is confirmed as the team’s primary target at tight end following the draft.
Tight end was considered a need in some regard as the talent behind Strange is not ideal. There were times when his former teammate, Tyler Warren, was considered a dark-horse possibility. Instead, Jacksonville did not end up taking a tight end during the draft, having signed Patrick Herbert and John Copenhaver as undrafted free agents.
The positions that were mainly addressed during the draft were linebacker, cornerback, offensive line depth, and running back. While this may seem like a big win for Strange, it could become an Achilies' heel if something were to happen to him during the season. However, it seems like head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone are confident in the group behind Strange that features Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long.
Strange has a big season ahead of him in an offense that will require a lot more from its tight end outside of the passing game. He will need to continue to prove himself as a blocker in the run game to open creases in the C and D-gaps. If he can continue to grow here, Strange can become a quality starter in the NFL.
Either way, the former Nittany Lion remains a big winner from Jacksonville’s 2025 draft class.
