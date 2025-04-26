Duval Reacts to Jaguars 4th-Round Picks
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft by taking running back Bhayshul Tuten out of Virginia Tech and linebacker Jack Kiser out of the University of Notre Dame in the fourth round. The Jaguars are making the most of their picks, and they have something special cooking down in Doval.
These two players give the Jaguars what they need. Another running back in the backfield to keep fresh legs on the field, and giving the Jaguars a different running back style coming out. And for the defense, they get a much-needed linebacker. The defense will look to get better next season, and in doing so they will be better overall.
We asked what Doval feels about these players.
"My son attends VT. Got to go to some games and watch plenty more. Tuten is insanely fast, but runs angry. His acceleration off of the first cut is awesome. He can catch. Not sure of his blocking," said one fan.
"After watching a little. I like the speed, much faster than his size IMO. Good vision and lowers his shoulder.
Need to watch some actual game film to see his lows in game and decision making," added another fan.
"Love it. Was the best fit at RB for the Jaguars. Great receiving ability, agile, explosive, home run hitter with elite speed. If ETN gets hurt or leaves or gets traded, Tuten immediately picks up where he left off," said another fan.
"My favourite RB behind jeanty. I am just not sure if he fits the jags with his play style," said another fan.
"Fine player, but at some point this defense needs edge and DL depth especially since they seemingly have no interest in signing a vet," said a fan about Jack Kiser pick.
"LOVE the pick. Campanile obviously wanted this guy...and I've thought the Jags LB room was one of the weakest in the league for 3 seasons. Open battles at every position. That includes for Foye's spot," said another fan.
"This is where Gladstone thrives in the draft. I’m happy with every pick," added another fan.
"Gladstone is was the Director or Scouting with the Rams. All he did was scout prospects for the draft. Ex- Puka Nacua, Byron Young, Kobe Turner, Kyren Williams, Braden Fiske all later round guys who are plus starters in the league," added another fan
"Needed someone that can cover, that’s what he does best, good pick," added another fan.
