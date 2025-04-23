BREAKING: Potential Jaguars' Top Pick Reveals Zero Contact With Team
The Jacksonville Jaguars are certainly playing coy when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft. And even their potential top picks are noticing it.
Speaking to reporters at a pre-draft event in Wisconsin, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was asked about his exposure to the Jaguars so far. McMillan had a clear and concise answer that matches with exactly how the Jaguars have operated this offseason, per Chicago Sun-Times Jason Lieser.
"Man, I don't think anybody talked to Jacksonville. Unless I'm trippin'. Am I wrong? Nobody talked to Jacksonville," McMillan said per Lieser.
It certainly isn't a surprise to see McMillan deliver this answer, even with the Jaguars being connected to the star receiver in recent days.
In short, the Jaguars have been one of the more mysterious teams in this year's draft for a reason. The biggest reason is because the Jaguars have moved as quietly and secretly as any other team in the league, with the Jaguars going as far not to host top-30 visits this year in part due to a strategic effort to conceal their interests in prospects.
That means even the draft's top prospects like McMillan have heard little from the Jaguars, even if they might be Jaguars by tomorrow evening.
"I think there's a lot of layers to not doing those facility visits that you all are accustomed to, top 30 visits as they're phrased. It goes back a while in my experience. Let's take it this direction: the implicit bias that can come to life this late in the process, the last player you might sit down with, and how that might differ from the first player you sit down with knowing it's closer to the decision that's upcoming," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last week.
"In addition to that, so much of the work that's done in preparation for these decisions starts years in advance. The sourced intel from those who have lived with these individuals is likely to be more accurate than me sitting down with a prospect for a short period of time and attempting to dissect who that human being is. So, I don't view myself as having this extreme super power of deciphering the complexity of a person in an hour, right? I would probably say I can work that in tandem, but there are other mechanisms that we tend to lean into to help us determine whether or not a player is, in fact, a fit for us, more than just a singular touch point that would be a top 30 visit."
"We have a lot of additional mechanisms that we deploy that don't necessarily put us at risk for the rest of the world to know what direction we're heading. So often those become public-facing touch points at which point you're sacrificing some version of strategy come Draft day as well.”
