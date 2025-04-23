2025 NFL Draft: When and Where the Jaguars Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big, big weekend in front of them.
Mason Graham or Ashton Jeanty?
Offensive line or skill positions?
Trade up or trade down?
This week will mark the first draft for the Jaguars' brand new regime of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli. And it is clear the Jaguars want to kick off the draft with a bang.
"At the end of the day it's still familiar territory. You're talking football. My mind remains rooted in a lot of the same things that it always has been," Gladstone said last week. "I think you all will remember this phrase, but focusing our intention on ‘intangibly rich’ human beings and allow that to remain our North Star, and making it so that it's very clear amongst our group that's what we're really leaning into, and having everybody embrace and feel that.
"It's been a joy, it’s been fulfilling and looking forward to allowing those discussions to become reality. We're not far off from that. Just like the players that are included in this Draft class, right, their dream is to get drafted. For those guys, that's about to be reality. It's been fun to have that be the case for us personally, to see our dreams become reality. Working in tandem, it's been fulfilling. It's been a joy.”
So, where will the Jaguars pick on each night? Pending any trades, Sports Illustrated rounded up all 257 slotted picks here.
- Round 1, No. 5
- Round 2, No. 36
- Round 3, No. 70
- Round 3, No. 88 (from Minnesota)
- Round 4, No. 107:
- Round 4, No. 126 (from Minnesota)
- Round 5, No. 142
- Round 6, No. 182
- Round 6, No. 194 (from Seattle)
- Round 7, No. 221
The Jaguars' 10 picks are amongst the most in this year's draft. It will be fascinating to see how the Jaguars attack the draft process in the first year of a new regime, especially with the Jaguars having double-digit draft picks and four picks in the top-100 picks.
The draft kicks off at 8 p.m. from Green Bay on Thursday night and will run through Saturday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and find all of our draft content here.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and follow along!