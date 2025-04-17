Why Expert Thinks Ashton Jeanty Makes Sense For Jaguars
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, next week's NFL Draft offers the chance to truly set the tone.
Next week's draft is set to be the first-ever draft for the Jaguars' new regime of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli. And it is already clear how much stock the Jaguars are putting in the No. 5 pick.
“I think naturally that's absolutely where your mind goes. We've had discussions on that subject a number of times," Gladstone said on Tuesday. j
"Certainly feel really good about the pot of players right now that we're discussing, and that that would align with all the messages that we would like to send to the locker room, to our fan base, to the greater football landscape about who the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be moving forward.”
As a result of the pressure of the No. 5 pick, the Jaguars surely can't afford not hitting a home run with their top pick. This, of course, has led to plenty of speculation on how the Jaguars will use their top offseason asset.
One draft expert is of the belief that the best way the Jaguars can use the fifth pick is by selecting Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. The Athletic's Dane Brugler had the Jaguars going with Jeanty in his latest mock, with the Jaguars passing on Mason Graham in the process.
"If the Jaguars had a chance at a high-level corner here, that is the direction they should go. But this draft is light at the top and Jeanty is the best player available. He would give the Jacksonville offense an immediate upgrade," Brugler said.
It is hard to argue with the bulk of Brugler's logic. This class simply is not an ideal draft to pick in the top-5, and there is a good chance the Jaguars will have to sacrifice value in some form or fashion.
But will they be open to sacrificing the value it takes to take a running back with their top selection? In a week, we will finally have the answer.
