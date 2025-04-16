2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars Hit Big in 3-Round Mock
In just a little over a week, the Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime will put their first draft class together.
The Jaguars hold several key picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, starting with the No. 5 overall pick and including three other picks in the top-100. Altogether, the Jaguars have 10 picks in next week's draft and a chance to make a big impact to their foundation.
With the draft just on our doorstep, that also means a final rush on mock drafts so experts can stake their final claims on the draft class.
The latest such mock draft comes from ESPN's Mel Kiper and Field Yates, with the duo putting together a three-round mock draft that sees the Jaguars utilizing all four of their original picks.
As expected, the Jaguars started off the draft with Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5.
"The Jaguars have holes at every level of their defense after allowing 5.9 yards per play last season (31st in the NFL), and Graham is the best available player. He impacts the game in a meaningful way as both a pass rusher and run defender with elite play strength and explosion off the snap," Yates said.
The Jaguars were able to hit a few homeruns on Day 2 in this scenario, following up a low-risk, high-reward draft pick in Graham.
First, Kiper gave the Jaguars a potential first-round talent at pick No. 36 in Missouri's Luther Burden. Burden may not be an ideal fit for each offense, but he is elite after the catch and has produced in big spots before.
For a Jaguars' offense that moved on from several pass-catchers this offseason and so far have only replaced them with Dyami Brown, a wide receiver at No. 36 is a sound fit.
"Burden has juice after the catch, and he'd help Trevor Lawrence in that department. This is good value, too -- Burden could ultimately go in Round 1," Kiper said.
Finally, the Jaguars walked out of round three with a potential starting safety in Texas' Andrew Mukaba and then a high-ceiling cornerback in Louisville's Quincy Riley.
"I'm a big fan of Mukuba's game, and he could join Eric Murray in filling Andre Cisco's void on the back end of the Jaguars' defense. Mukuba picked off five passes last season; Jacksonville was 30th in the NFL with only six INTs," Kiper said.
A starting defensive tackle and safety and two big-time athletes at wide receiver and cornerback. The Jaguars could do much, much worse.
