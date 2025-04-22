Is it Mason Graham or Bust for Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready for the 2025 NFL Draft.
With new leadership taking the wheel, looking to steer this franchise back on the road to redemption, the Jaguars have express lane access to getting ahead of the curve. Holding the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft, Jacksonville could be one of the most predictable picks or a shocking pick.
All offseason long, the Jaguars have been linked to selecting defensive lineman Mason Graham out of the University of Michigan. Virtually every mock draft you can get your hands on, Graham falls to Jacksonville at number five. However, those are just mock drafts and are not reality.
Last season, the Jaguars' defense was down in the dumps. Ranking near the bottom of the National Football League in net yards allowed, Jacksonville is looking for answers. Possessing the likes of Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen is a start, but as we all know, defense wins games no matter what sport you play.
Graham is a big guy who could fill into the new scheme right away for the Jaguars. While adding him would greatly enhance the defensive line, it isn't a guarantee. The Jaguars have been the talk of the town on making a surprise move that completely goes against all the mock drafts.
Running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State could be an option that the Jaguars look to take when they hear their name called on the clock. Jeanty has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, who are set to pick right behind Jacksonville.
Whether or not Jeanty or Graham fall to the Jaguars, fans shouldn't blow things out of proportion if a different prospect gets called at fifth overall. Yes, the Jaguars' defense needs some insurance, but if the new front office has a direction they feel more confident going with, rest assured that they will.
Holding a Top Five selection puts a ton of pressure on the franchise, as they control the entire fate of the draft from there on after. Whether it be Graham or Jeanty, the Jaguars will make the most of whoever they deem worthy of a fifth overall selection.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another story of ours or a piece of our coverage.
Also, go on and please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE