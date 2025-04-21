What Should Jaguars Do With Etienne If They Draft Jeanty?
With the NFL Draft only a few days away, the Jacksonville Jaguars are just one of 31 other teams that will be adding new talent and competition to the roster. It is a common occurrence to see rookies beat out veterans at every position and it is seen every year since the inception of the league and the draft itself.
The Jaguars are in a curious spot with their offense. Under head coach Liam Coen, the offense will primarily center around the skill players and allow quarterback Trevor Lawrence to work from wider platforms. The running back room will have an immediate effect as well.
Coen's lone season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator featured a stout run game that had four 300 yard rushers including two that ran for over 1,000 and 600-plus yards respectively in Bucky Irving and Rachaad White along with Sean Tucker to form a formidable running back room. This offense was among the best in the NFL because of the the run game, which will play a crucial part in Jacksonville.
Travis Etienne is the veteran of the room along with third-year rusher Tank Bigsby, but injuries and inconsistencies have plagued both players. It is a key reason why uber-talented Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is being considered for the Jaguars No. 5 overall selection.
If the Jaguars were to draft Jeanty, it would signal the end of the Etienne era in Jacksonville after the 2025 season when the former Clemson standout is expected to hit free agency. He has shown to be an effective player when healthy but sometimes cannot get out of his own way with inconsistent vision and decision-making.
Etienne has had an up-and-down career in Jacksonville to this point. His future in the NFL is not in question as he can be a reliable change-of-pace runner. However, should Jeanty be a Jaguar, he will likely become the lead tailback in the offense, fully equipped to handle to workload of 250+ total touches.
The former first round draft pick has had his mixture of good moments but his future could be bleak with a new top tailback in Duval County.
