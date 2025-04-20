National Media Turns Tide on Jaguars' Draft Options
The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the fifth overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. What that truly means is that the Jaguars virtually have the power to alter the fate of the entire draft with their selection. They could go along with all the mock drafters' predictions, or they could set the NFL world on fire on draft day.
The Jaguars have been highly linked to taking Mason Graham out of the University of Michigan. He is an option that could easily solidify the defensive line as well as help the cause, given that last season the defense was not very good at all.
Graham does make sense for Jacksonville to select. He is a powerful player who has shown improvements throughout each year in his collegiate career with the Wolverines. However, just because mock drafters see Graham highly doesn't mean the front office does.
Surely the Jaguars will take the best player, in their minds, that is available, and if the mock drafts have any tell on what direction any team will go, the Jaguars could easily be in play for one of the more dynamic players in the draft.
Running back Ashton Jeanty has been the talk of the town this offseason. He, like Graham to the Jaguars, has been heavily mocked to join the Las Vegas Raiders. Last season, the Raiders had the worst ground game in the NFL, so the predictions check out on why Las Vegas would be in on Jeanty.
However, several analysts believe that Jeanty could be on the board for the new Jaguars leadership to snag on draft day.
"Jacksonville at number five could be a sleeper option for Jeanty," Jeremy Fowler said.
"What if Jacksonville does?" Rich Eisen said on the Rich Eisen Show. "Liam Coen, as we all know, is an offensive guy. With all due respect to Etienne and Tank, let's just shake it up, man."
Jeanty could easily be an option that if he goes to Jacksonville, the whole feel of the 2025 NFL Draft will be turned on its head. We will all have to wait to see what happens, but Jeanty would be the type of player to bring eyes to the Jaguars offense.
Give us your follow right now on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Would you make the pick? Tell us on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.