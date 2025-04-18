Former Jaguars Draft Pick Set to Announce Day 2 Selection
25 years ago, the 2000 NFL Draft took place.
While the Jacksonville Jaguars did not have a sterling draft class, they did add the best center and arguably second-best offensive lineman in franchise history in Brad Meester.
In the same draft, the Jaguars added third-round linebacker T.J. Slaughter. 25 years later, Slaughter will help bring in the next generation of Jaguars.
According to the NFL, Slaughter is one of several members of the 2000 NFL Draft class who is set to announce a pick in next week's draft. Slaughter will announce a Day 2 selection for the Jaguars, a stretch where the Jaguars hold three draft picks.
"In addition, seven Legends from the 2000 Draft Class will be on-site to celebrate the 25th anniversary and announce their clubs’ selections: John Abraham (New York Jets), Shaun Alexander (Seattle Seahawks), Keith Bulluck (Tennessee Titans), Dante Hall (Kansas City Chiefs), Julian Peterson (San Francisco 49ers), T.J. Slaughter (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Dez White (Chicago Bears)," the NFL said in a release.
Slaughter is now set to be a big part of one of the most important drafts in recent Jaguars memory. This draft is set to serve as the first class for the Jaguars' new regime, led by head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.
“I think naturally that's absolutely where your mind goes. We've had discussions on that subject a number of times," Gladstone said earlier this week.
"Certainly feel really good about the pot of players right now that we're discussing, and that that would align with all the messages that we would like to send to the locker room, to our fan base, to the greater football landscape about who the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be moving forward.”
The Jaguars will kick off the draft weekend with the No. 5 pick. They then hold three picks on Day 2, with two picks coming in the third round. The Jaguars then hold six picks on Day 3.
This is set to be a big week for the Jaguars, with the team's new leadership now having a chance to truly set the tone for their regime.
