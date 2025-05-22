Jaguars Hire Another Front-Office Veteran
The Rams are continuing to migrate from the San Fernando Valley to Duval County. James Gladstone is engineering his Jaguars front office using a distinct blue and gold blueprint, the only front office he knew before February.
His latest move is JW Jordan, who follows Brian Xanders from the Rams to Jaguars and is listed with the same title, senior advisor to the general manager/personnel strategist. And while Jordan has the same title, his job description is likely different considering that he served as a salary cap analyst with the Colts from 2002-11, helping Indianapolis to a pair of Super Bowl berths.
Jordan served 14 years with the Rams, most recently as director of draft management. His time with the franchise dates to 2012 in St. Louis, where he originally joined the Rams as player personnel coordinator. He also held the title of director of player evaluations, research and analysis.
Like Xanders, Jordan makes his home in Florida, closer to his scouting territory, and now significantly cuts his commute to work when he needs to be at Jaguars team headquarters.
As a college player, Jordan backed up future 10-year NFL veteran Jeff Faine as a center on Notre Dame’s offensive line. His first extensive playing time was during his 2000 senior season, a win over Navy played in Orlando. He later met his wife, a Colts cheerleader at the time, while working in Indianapolis.
Last week, Gladstone secured Josh Scobey from the Rams and made him a senior personnel executive. On the same day, he promoted Jaguars scout Regis Eller to the same title as Scobey. And before that, Gladstone hired Rams scout Brian Hill as his new director of college scouting while converting Rory Segrest from assistant defensive line coach on Doug Pederson’s staff to a pro scout.
The Jaguars appear to have retained several individuals who were part of the Trent Baalke regime. That’s likely because they’re still under contract with the team and would still be owed their full salaries if Gladstone let them go before their current deals expire.
Included in that group are Tim Walsh (director of football administration), DeJuan Polk (director of pro scouting), Trip MacCracken (director of player finance and John Stevenson (assistant director of college scouting), Ryan Stamper (national scout) and area scouts David McCloughan, Ricky Thomas, Antonio Robinson, Tyler Walker, Mickeel Stewart, Holden McAbee and Corey Peters.
Also retained are pro scouts Jason DesJarlais and Marty Miller.
Following last month’s draft, Gladstone relieved Ethan Waugh, who had served as Baalke’s assistant general manager and also interim GM when owner Shad Khan stunned the league by firing Baalke on Jan. 22.
