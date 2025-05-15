Jaguars Continue to Reshape Front Office With 2 More Moves
Shortly after signing his first contract as Jacksonville general manager on Feb. 24, and shortly before boarding a plane to Indianapolis, James Gladstone said he was jumping into a moving vehicle.
“Our group has already been off to the races, so I'm onboarding in real time,” he said at his introductory news conference. “We're meeting with the coaching staff and scouting staff here this week at the combine and we'll have a lot of deep discussions around how we'll approach pro free agency throughout this week. That's not honestly atypical. That's what a lot of people do. So, we're not behind in any way, shape or form.”
What’s also not atypical is for NFL teams to reshape their scouting and personnel staffs following drafts. And that’s what Gladstone is doing this month.
According to Neil Stratton from Inside the League, Gladstone has promoted both Josh Scobey and Regis Eller to senior personnel executive.
Scobey, a former running back and kick-returner who played six years in the NFL and led the league in kickoff-return yards in 2003, was previously a Jaguars college scout in the Trent Baalke regime.
Eller, the team’s director of player personnel from 2023-24, joined the Jaguars in 2021 as director of pro scouting after 13 years in the Chargers’ front office. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Carl Eller, who played 16 NFL seasons and earned a place among the Vikings’ legendary Purple People Eaters.
Gladstone also parted ways after the draft with former assistant and interim GM Ethan Waugh. And the Jaguars likely aren’t done. Most teams structure their scouting and personnel contracts to begin and end around the NFL draft.
The Rams, where Gladstone served as director of scouting strategy before coming to Jacksonville, had six individuals with the title of senior personnel executive last season. Several teams are following the same script in their front-office directories.
And thanks to Gladstone’s first bold move as Jacksonville general manager, trading up for the ability to draft Travis Hunter, Scobey and Eller might not need to focus immediately on players with first-round grades. The Jaguars traded their 2026 first-rounder to Cleveland in order to move up and take Hunter.
That’s okay, though. While Gladstone was in Los Angeles, the Rams went seven years without a first-round pick, won Super Bowl LVI in 2021, and retooled a roster that now includes Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, the only first-round choice Gladstone helped to draft until he took Hunter last month.
Recent Rams drafts also have produced Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, Byron Young and Kamren Kinchens, all pillars on one of the NFL’s most talented young rosters.
