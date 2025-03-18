Which Jaguars Free Agents Are Still Not Signed?
The Jacksonville Jaguars knew they were going to implement plenty of change this offseason.
With a new regime in place and with cash to spend, the Jaguars' new leadership trio of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli were able to remake the roster in their image this offseason.
But while the Jaguars added nine players in free agency, there are a number of former Jaguars who have moved in. This list includes Evan Engram, Luke Farrell, Andre Cisco, Mac Jones, Jeremiah Ledbetter, and Blake Hance.
With that in mind, there are still a number of Jaguars who have not yet been signed.
So, which former Jaguars are still on the market? We take a look below.
Brandon Scherff
The biggest name on this list, it is somewhat surprising to see Brandon Scherff still unsigned. He has reached the twilight of his career, but he still offers plenty in pass protection and could instantly boost a team's interior offensive line on a short deal.
Josh Reynolds
Added to the Jaguars' roster late last season, Josh Reynolds was released the week before free agency. He caught one pass for 11 yards in four games with the Jaguars.
Devin Duvernay
Signed to the Jaguars' roster last free agency to be their Jamal Agnew replacement as a returner, Duvernay struggled with injuries and production. He ended the season with 11 passes for 79 yards and had a down year as a returner.
Caleb Johnson
A key piece of the Jaguars' special teams unit over the past few years, it appears the Jaguars may be moving in a new direction this season.
D'Ernest Johnson
The Jaguars' No. 3 running back for the last few seasons, the Jaguars seem poised to replace him with one of their 10 picks in next month's NFL Draft.
C.J. Beathard
A former No. 2 quarterback who turned into a No. 3 once the Jaguars traded for Mac Jones, C.J. Beathard's time with the Jaguars seems over with Nick Mullens in town.
Josiah Deguara
The Jaguars' No. 4 tight end last season, it does not seem like the Jaguars have Josiah Deguara in their plans after they rebuilt their tight end room.
Esezi Otomewo
A defensive tackle who showed flashes last season after making the 53-man roster, he saw his snaps decrease last week.
Tim Jones
A long-time member of the Jaguars' special teams unit, the Jaguars could be reshaping the room under Liam Coen.
Joe Giles-Harris
A reserve linebacker who re-signed last year, Giles-Harris is a journeyman defender who may sign with a team around training camp.
