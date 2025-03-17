Jaguar Report

Projected Jaguars Depth Chart After Free Agency

What do we think the Jacksonville Jaguars' depth chart looks like after free agency?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) and running back Tank Bigsby (4) walk together during the fourth day of the NFL football training camp practice session Saturday, July 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium's Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) and running back Tank Bigsby (4) walk together during the fourth day of the NFL football training camp practice session Saturday, July 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium's Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Few teams were as active during the first waves of free agency as the Jacksonville Jaguars, who added nine new players to their reshaped roster last week.

The Jaguars were expected to be spenders in free agency due to their cap space and list of needs, but they did go with a more conventional route of spending in free agency.

Instead of the Jaguars putting all of their chips in on some big names across the league, the Jaguars instead went with a quantity approach and added players to the tight end, offensive line, wide receiver, quarterback, cornerback, and safety rooms.

As expected, the bulk of the Jaguars' roster retooling will rely on how they operate during next month's NFL draft, in which they hold 10 selections.

“That’s my experience most recently with the Los Angeles Rams and that’s something I feel I have a unique capacity to take on with the current position that we hold, which is 10 picks this year, 11 picks next year," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last week.

"So, with pro-free agency, we wanted to set ourselves up so that we feel like we have the flexibility to address any position we want to at any pick point that lies on the horizon and it feels like we’re currently in a position to do just that.”

With that in mind, below is how we view the Jaguars' depth chart exiting free agency. A reminder that this is all a projection, and that things will certainly change in a big way following next month's draft.

With all of that said, here is our post-free agency depth chart projection.

QB: Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens; John Wolford

RB: Travis Etienne; Tank Bigsby; Keilan Robinson

WR: Dyami Brown; Gabe Davis; David White

WR: Brian Thomas Jr; Joshua Cephus; Louis Rees-Zammit

Slot WR: Parker Washington; Austin Trammell

TE: Brenton Strange; Hunter Long; Johnny Mundt; Shawn Bowman; Patrick Murtagh

LT: Walker Little; Chuma Edoga; Dennis Daley

LG: Ezra Cleveland; Dieter Eiselen

C: Robert Hainsey; Luke Fortner

RG: Patrick Mekari; Cooper Hodges;

RT: Anton Harrison; Cole Van Lanen; Javon Foster

NT: DaVon Hamilton; Jordan Jefferson;

DT: Arik Armstead; Maason Smith; Tyler Lacy

EDGE: Josh Hines-Allen; Yasir Abdullah

EDGE: Travon Walker; Myles Cole

ILB: Foyesade Oluokun; Ventrell Miller

ILB: Devin Lloyd; Chad Muma;

CB: Jarrian Jones; De'Antre Prince; Christian Braswell;

CB: Tyson Campbell; Montaric Brown; Zech McPhearson

Nickel CB: Jourdan Lewis; Darnell Savage; Jarrian Jones

FS: Darnell Savage; Andrew Wingard

SS: Eric Murray; Antonio Johnson; Daniel Thomas

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

Home/News