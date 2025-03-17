Projected Jaguars Depth Chart After Free Agency
Few teams were as active during the first waves of free agency as the Jacksonville Jaguars, who added nine new players to their reshaped roster last week.
The Jaguars were expected to be spenders in free agency due to their cap space and list of needs, but they did go with a more conventional route of spending in free agency.
Instead of the Jaguars putting all of their chips in on some big names across the league, the Jaguars instead went with a quantity approach and added players to the tight end, offensive line, wide receiver, quarterback, cornerback, and safety rooms.
As expected, the bulk of the Jaguars' roster retooling will rely on how they operate during next month's NFL draft, in which they hold 10 selections.
“That’s my experience most recently with the Los Angeles Rams and that’s something I feel I have a unique capacity to take on with the current position that we hold, which is 10 picks this year, 11 picks next year," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last week.
"So, with pro-free agency, we wanted to set ourselves up so that we feel like we have the flexibility to address any position we want to at any pick point that lies on the horizon and it feels like we’re currently in a position to do just that.”
With that in mind, below is how we view the Jaguars' depth chart exiting free agency. A reminder that this is all a projection, and that things will certainly change in a big way following next month's draft.
With all of that said, here is our post-free agency depth chart projection.
QB: Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens; John Wolford
RB: Travis Etienne; Tank Bigsby; Keilan Robinson
WR: Dyami Brown; Gabe Davis; David White
WR: Brian Thomas Jr; Joshua Cephus; Louis Rees-Zammit
Slot WR: Parker Washington; Austin Trammell
TE: Brenton Strange; Hunter Long; Johnny Mundt; Shawn Bowman; Patrick Murtagh
LT: Walker Little; Chuma Edoga; Dennis Daley
LG: Ezra Cleveland; Dieter Eiselen
C: Robert Hainsey; Luke Fortner
RG: Patrick Mekari; Cooper Hodges;
RT: Anton Harrison; Cole Van Lanen; Javon Foster
NT: DaVon Hamilton; Jordan Jefferson;
DT: Arik Armstead; Maason Smith; Tyler Lacy
EDGE: Josh Hines-Allen; Yasir Abdullah
EDGE: Travon Walker; Myles Cole
ILB: Foyesade Oluokun; Ventrell Miller
ILB: Devin Lloyd; Chad Muma;
CB: Jarrian Jones; De'Antre Prince; Christian Braswell;
CB: Tyson Campbell; Montaric Brown; Zech McPhearson
Nickel CB: Jourdan Lewis; Darnell Savage; Jarrian Jones
FS: Darnell Savage; Andrew Wingard
SS: Eric Murray; Antonio Johnson; Daniel Thomas
