Inside the Game Plan: Jaguars OC Grant Udinski Talks 49ers Strategy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski spoke to the media on Thursday to discuss the San Francisco 49ers, and we were there for it all.
To watch his comments, view below.
For a partial transcription of his comments, read below.
On how the coaches can help WR/DB Travis Hunter
GRANT UDINSKI: “Absolutely, I would agree that we can help him in a lot of ways, not just the mental load, in terms of lining up, shifts, motions, what route he has, what his assignment is, what the different adjustments off those things are, but also trying to help him with the technique and some of those development things, learning to play the position and run different routes that he has run before by trying to refine down and limit some of that and at the same time keep things really clean, black and white when we're able to.
It's not always going to be black and white for him. There are different coverages, different looks, different challenges that the defense can pose. So, we try to limit that as much as we can so that way he can get really good at the things that we know he's going to do, but at the same time give him the answers when those unknowns and those variables show up that cause things to change. So, I think it starts with our plan as coaches trying to refine it down for him, and then his preparation throughout the week has been great and really embracing the game plan and trying to do extra, so he feels comfortable and is able to play fast on Sunday.”
On whether there is more of an emphasis on coaching against drops
GRANT UDINSKI: “We're always trying to evaluate the things we need to improve on. So, we've adjusted some of the things that we do in terms of ball skills, catching before practice, during practice, post-practice, and we'll continue to evolve with, whether it's something we're successful at or whether it's something we're struggling with. We're always looking for ways to try to improve our processes and the way we practice, whether it's new drills, new techniques, new fundamentals, or just the way we teach certain things.
So, we've certainly done that with the drops and try to give guys different opportunities and different looks at catches, different drills, all those things, but that's really the same for any fundamental they see on the field. It could be the same for blocking, could be the same for different route running, for reads for the running backs. We're always trying to look at how can we improve those things that show up on Sunday?”
