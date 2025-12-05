Why Jaguars Offense Has Stiff Challenge vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has been showing some encouraging signs of growth recently. This team has rattled off three straight wins to climb to the top of the AFC South. In that span, they've averaged 29 points and over 329 yards per game.

If the Jaguars want to maintain their claim on the division, they'll need the offense to continue its hot streak in Week 14's blood feud with the Indianapolis Colts.



Unfortunately, this team hasn't exactly been the model of consistency this season, especially on that side of the ball. The Jaguars have yet to string together four good offensive games in a row. Indy's defense isn't an elite unit by any means, and they'll be missing some key pieces, including star cornerback Sauce Gardner and DT DeForest Buckner. It might be difficult for Jacksonville to take advantage, though.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets up after running in a two point conversion against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville's revolving door of offensive linemen



There's been a lot of talk about the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive inconsistencies this year. However, the injuries they've had to deal with on that side of the ball are hardly ever mentioned. They've had to overcome absences from weapons like Brian Thomas Jr., Brenton Strange, and Travis Hunter Jr., but they've also had to deal with some devastating injuries to their line.



Left tackle Walker Little went down with a concussion in the Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans last week. He's expected to be out against the Indianapolis Colts, which means that every member of Jacksonville's starting O-line will have missed at least one game this season. Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski spoke on how difficult that revolving door has been on the team:



LT Walker Little (concussion) and S Andrew Wingard (concussion) only two Jaguars players that DNP on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/IRji9YJAOZ — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 4, 2025

"It's definitely a challenge. Those guys have embraced that. It is tough, though, because you get later in the year, you're going to have less and less practice reps. You have only so many days in full pads, and then even the days when you're not in full pads, you can't always get out there and truly get practice reps, can't go full speed because guys get banged up.

It's the nature of the beast a little bit at this point in the season. So, you start to try to work a guy Wyatt [Milum] in at guard, at tackle, and he's playing both sides, got to be ready to play multiple positions. Because when a guy's your seventh or eighth lineman, they can't just say, 'I'm the backup right guard and only the right guard.' They’ve got to be the backup right guard, backup left tackle and backup left guard."



Welcome to the NFL, Wyatt Milum. Now go block Jeffery Simmons pic.twitter.com/pNCyNssmz2 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 1, 2025

"So, you go into the week, and you know, 'I might only have a couple of reps during the week. Where do I take those reps? Do I take all three at right guard? Do I take one at left tackle?' So you get in situations like that where, thankfully, Wyatt had gotten some reps in that situation, but you're kind of banking on the whole body of work over the whole offseason, the whole training camp, even during the spring of those guys being in meetings together, being out there at practice together, because there's things in that game plan, plays in that game plan, that they may never have done together.

So, it's a challenge to be able to go out there and do it in full speed when it's a play you've only walked through or only talked about in a meeting, but I love their approach to it."

