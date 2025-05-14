Jaguars Can Win by Capitalizing on Specific Travis Hunter Quality
Forget for a fleeting second that Travis Hunter plays defense, and that he has an infectious personality. It’s easier to wrap a brain around Hunter by focusing on his offensive abilities.
Mina Kimes broke down his offensive film. She said the second-overall selection is a contested-catch machine and can help Trevor Lawrence vertically, especially with Brian Thomas on the same field. But there’s another area where Hunter could inflict serious damage on opponents.
“Last year, Liam Coen's Bucs offense was the best screen offense in football, in expected points added,” Kimes said on Monday’s edition of NFL Live. “Travis Hunter, if you watch his tape at Colorado, was fantastic off the screen, which they used a ton of. He's so elusive in the open field, he's so explosive, he's so fast.
“And that gives Trevor Lawrence an answer against pressure. It can be an extension of the run game. So, not only will he help him with throwing downfield, but he'll help him in the short game as well, and I think that's going to be huge.”
Maybe that’s why the Jaguars are beginning Hunter’s NFL journey by focusing on offense. The Jaguars want to use this time to teach him their complex offense, hoping to capitalize on his ability to accelerate after receptions and the elusiveness that allowed him to rank fourth at the FBS level last season with 27 missed tackles forced on catches. Hunter said last weekend that his challenge will be learning the offense.
“You just have to get used to it,” he said. “A lot of different types of calls, but other than that, the defense is pretty easy. You just have to get used to the offense. … Just longer calls and concepts are different.
“The organization expects a lot out of me. They expect me to come out here and play right away. I’m going to do whatever it takes for me to play right away.”
Hunter playing right away should help the Jaguars improve on their vertical game, too. Last season, Lawrence ranked in the bottom third of the league in touchdowns, yards and completion percentage when targeting vertical routes.
“I’m definitely ready,” Hunter said. “We’re going to take our time with it and get better each day.”
