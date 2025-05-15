Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Jaguars 2025 Schedule Officially Announced

What is the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 schedule?

John Shipley

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Liam Coen, smiles next to Jaguars owner Shad Khan after speaking and being introduced during a press conference Monday, Jan. 27, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Liam Coen, smiles next to Jaguars owner Shad Khan after speaking and being introduced during a press conference Monday, Jan. 27, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Schedule has officially been released.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have high hopes for 2025, and now they know exactly how their season is set to play out in terms of when and where they take on their opponents.

We already knew the Jaguars were set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in London in Week 7, but now we know what the entire 2025 schedule looks like.

Without further ado, below is the Jaguars' schedule for the 2025 season.

Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox

Jaguars draw the Panthers in Week 1, just like in 2015. They will need a better performance a decade later to get the season off to a good start.

Week 2: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Time: 1 p,m.

TV: CBS

Jaguars draw the normally slow-starting Bengals very early in the season. Hmm..

Week 3: vs. Houston Texans

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Jaguars get a crack at the back-to-back AFC South champions early on in the season. This could quickly set the tone for how the Jaguars handle the AFC South during the first year of the Liam Coen tenure.

Week 4: @ San Francisco 49ers

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

Jaguars have several long road trips this year, and this is the first of them. Jaguars have not had much West Coast success in recent years.

Week 5: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (MNF)

Time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABV

First primetime game of the year comes in Week 5 vs. the kings of the AFC. Good early test for Coen and the Jaguars.

Week 6: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Good home matchup ahead of London.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams (London:

One of the toughest matchups of the year.

Time: 9:30 a.m.

TV: NFLN

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Will be a much better Raiders team than last year.

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 10: @ Houston Texans

Key AFC South battle.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Another tough test at home.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 12: @ Arizona Cardinals

One of the Jaguars' biggest road tests.

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 13: @ Tennessee Titans

One of the weaker teams on the schedule.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 14: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Can they keep the streak against the Colts alive?

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 15: vs. New York Jets

Jaguars lost to Jets at home just a year ago.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 16: @ Denver Broncos

Could have big playoff implications

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 17: @ Indianapolis Colts

An expected late-season AFC South battle.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 18: vs. Tennessee Titans

Season ends in the AFC South.

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about this schedule.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' new schedule when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.