BREAKING: Jaguars 2025 Schedule Officially Announced
The 2025 NFL Schedule has officially been released.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have high hopes for 2025, and now they know exactly how their season is set to play out in terms of when and where they take on their opponents.
We already knew the Jaguars were set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in London in Week 7, but now we know what the entire 2025 schedule looks like.
Without further ado, below is the Jaguars' schedule for the 2025 season.
Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Fox
Jaguars draw the Panthers in Week 1, just like in 2015. They will need a better performance a decade later to get the season off to a good start.
Week 2: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Time: 1 p,m.
TV: CBS
Jaguars draw the normally slow-starting Bengals very early in the season. Hmm..
Week 3: vs. Houston Texans
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Jaguars get a crack at the back-to-back AFC South champions early on in the season. This could quickly set the tone for how the Jaguars handle the AFC South during the first year of the Liam Coen tenure.
Week 4: @ San Francisco 49ers
Time: 4:05 p.m.
TV: FOX
Jaguars have several long road trips this year, and this is the first of them. Jaguars have not had much West Coast success in recent years.
Week 5: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (MNF)
Time: 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN/ABV
First primetime game of the year comes in Week 5 vs. the kings of the AFC. Good early test for Coen and the Jaguars.
Week 6: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Good home matchup ahead of London.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams (London:
One of the toughest matchups of the year.
Time: 9:30 a.m.
TV: NFLN
Week 8: BYE WEEK
Week 9: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Will be a much better Raiders team than last year.
Time: 4:05 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 10: @ Houston Texans
Key AFC South battle.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Another tough test at home.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 12: @ Arizona Cardinals
One of the Jaguars' biggest road tests.
Time: 4:05 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 13: @ Tennessee Titans
One of the weaker teams on the schedule.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 14: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Can they keep the streak against the Colts alive?
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 15: vs. New York Jets
Jaguars lost to Jets at home just a year ago.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 16: @ Denver Broncos
Could have big playoff implications
Time: 4:05 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 17: @ Indianapolis Colts
An expected late-season AFC South battle.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 18: vs. Tennessee Titans
Season ends in the AFC South.
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
