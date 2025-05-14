Jaguars Miles Travel For 2025 NFL Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made all the right moves this offseason, to get things going in the right direction. They have high expectations heading into the 2025 season.
The Jaguars, from top to bottom, have done what they needed to do to set up the team for success. The Jaguars have pushed all the right buttons this offseason, now they have to go out there and prove it on the field by getting wins.
The biggest additions for the Jaguars were new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. Along with that, all the players and staff they added as well. The Jaguars in one offseason have done a great job from starting all over, to putting together a group of personnel that will give the franchise the best chance to be successful as well.
The Jaguars are looking to have a bounce-back year in 2025 and they want to be playing meaningful games down the stretch and compete for an AFC South title and a playoff spot.
The Jaguars now have two players and staff to do it and they have made all the right moves this offseason and in the 2025 NFL Draft in bringing the right players in. Now they have to go out there and prove that it was all the right thing to do.
But before we get there, we look at the next step this offseason, and that is the full schedule release for the Jaguars for the 2025 season. One game that we know the Jaguars will play is overseas in London. And their opponent for that game will be the Los Angeles Rams.
Now we take a look at the miles that the Jaguars will have to cover for the whole 2025 NFL season. The Jaguars will travel 29,006 miles next season. That put them in the No. 4 spot out of all the NFL teams in travel.
"NFL 2025-26 MILES TRAVELED. The 32 NFL teams will cover a total of 625,947 miles this season, averaging 19,561 per team, and 2,301 per trip. 6 NFL teams will travel more miles than it takes to go around the world," said Bill Speros on X/Twitter.
We will see how the long trips and miles will affect the Jaguars next season. Will they change the way they travel from previous years?
