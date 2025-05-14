Jaguars vs. Rams Will Be Must-Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars aim to turn things around this season, as the past two seasons have been anything but productive in Jacksonville. James Gladstone and the Jaguars have given a legitimate effort to improve this offseason, and it appears that they have improved, even if only marginally.
Many eyes will be on the Jaguars once the season starts. Kyle Soppe of the Pro Football Network ranked the international games the NFL will have this season. He ranked the Jaguars' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams as the fourth-best international game this upcoming season.
"Liam Coen now leads a Jaguars offense with a high-pedigree quarterback, a breakout rookie receiver, a deep backfield, and maybe the most polarizing non-QB rookie in years," Soppe said.
"That’s already fun. Now, throw in Matthew Stafford returning for the Rams and the addition of Davante Adams. Cooper Kupp may be gone, but Sean McVay still has weapons. This could be a shootout, and it’s my pick for the highest-scoring game of the seven."
There is plenty of reason to be excited in Jacksonville, as the Jaguars have made quality changes and additions to their roster and front offices. While they still have room for growth, the Jaguars should be a much-improved team heading into the season.
Although the Jaguars' selection of Travis Hunter will rightfully garner most of the attention, the Jaguars also added other talented players such as Bhayshul Tuten and Jack Kiser. Tuten has a chance to help the Jaguars' ground game, which struggled for much of last season.
According to Lance Zierlein, Tuten has "good football intelligence and immediate four-phase special teams value. Kiser will be a 25-year-old rookie in September, with average physical attributes, but he’s productive and consistent. He understands his limitations and works around them with instincts and positioning, but a lack of speed and length will create smaller margins for error as a pro. He struggles to take on and get off blocks, so he’ll have to take a few more chances moving forward. Kiser’s ability to play on third down and special teams boosts his chances of becoming a backup inside linebacker."
