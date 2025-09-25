Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Talks Kyle Shanahan, 49ers Threats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke to the media on Thursday to discuss the San Francisco 49ers, and we were there for it all.
To watch his comments, view below.
For a partial transcription of his comments, read below.
On the challenges of a Kyle Shanahan offense
ANTHONY CAMPANILE: "A lot of what I just said before like the pre-snap movement and they're really well coached up front. That's kind of a staple of all his teams I feel like. I think the backs do a great job of running the ball one hole at a time and if you leave a crease in there, they're going to take it. But they're well-trained and well coached at the running back position, offensive line.
I think one of the things that shows up with those teams over the years is the tight ends and receivers block. They do the dirty work and that's usually the staple of any team that runs the ball well. They do a good job making their play-action pass stuff look like the run game, as good as anybody.”
On what he credits the defensive success to so far
ANTHONY CAMPANILE: The players, we have good players. Honestly, that's number one and we have guys that really care. They're trying so hard to get it right. They're very honest with each other and they're honest with me and that helps me because I don't think anything gets better without honesty. There's no job or there's no relationship in the world that honesty can't help you with.
So that's the number one thing, for them to be able to be transparent with me and myself with them and with each other. They're kind of counting on each other, pouring into each other, every day and they're all selling out for each other, not on each other and I think that's what I would attribute any of the success to. To those guys, to the players.”
On if it is helpful having played the 49ers last season
ANTHONY CAMPANILE: “It's definitely a resource. Like anything, anytime you play a team, you're always looking back at that and what you did well, what you didn't do well. I'm sure they're doing the same. So yeah, it's definitely a resource.”
