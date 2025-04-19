Will Trevor Lawrence Leave Draft As Jaguars' Biggest Winner?
Make no mistake about it: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a lot riding on the 2025 NFL Draft.
No, Lawrence does not have to worry about anything like the Jaguars' having a gaping hole at left tackle or at the No. 1 receiver spot. And no, Lawrence is not in a situation where he will have to monitor whether the Jaguars will add to the quarterback room.
But in a season and regime where the Jaguars are looking to take more pressure off Lawrence, there is no question that it is critical for Lawrence to leave the draft in a better situation than he is today.
And no matter how the Jaguars get to that point, it is imperative that they at least get there. Whether it means taking a player like LSU's Will Campbell or Boise State's Ashton Jeanty at No. 5 or by fortifiying the offensive line and pass-game weapons on Day 2 and 3, the Jaguars must find a way to make life easier for Lawrence next week.
As long as the Jaguars' improve somewhere on offense, then Lawrence will undoubtedly leave the weekend as the Jaguars' biggest winner. Getting Lawrence to a place where he does not have to feel like Superman on Sunday is imperative for his development, and the best way for the Jaguars to get there is by hitting a homerun in the draft.
"He's extremely talented and he's made some unbelievable plays in critical moments and led some huge comebacks. He's played hurt, he's done so many good things. Now it's just about, OK, how do we finetune it and just tighten it up a little bit to get him in a place where he's comfortable to cut the ball loose on time and in rhythm regardless of the circumstances?" Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this month.
"And that's really what it comes down to. Being able to give him some balance around him so that he can feel like, man, not every play is on me. Not every play I’ve got to, every throw I have to make is going to have to be life or death. We've got to create some balance for him so that he can just go play quieted, free of failure and just go let it rip.”
If Coen and the Jaguars are set to take some of the weight off Lawrence's shoulders, he will benefit in a big way.
Go and find us today on X: @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Also give us a like on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.