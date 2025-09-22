Jaguars' Liam Coen Reviews Offensive Issues vs. Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke to the media on Monday to review the Jaguars' offense and their issues in the 17-10 win over the Houston Texans.
Q: On what he attributes issues with alignments and dropped passes to
Coen: “Yeah, I mean, concentration, details, all that. Obviously, there were some moving pieces when Dyami [WR Dyami Brown] went down. So, we’ve just got to look at who's going to end up playing some of those positions if he in fact can't go, which, who knows? So, just got to detail it. They’ve got to get more on the jugs and get a better connection.”
Q: On why the drops may be popping up in the offense
Coen: “It's hard for me, it's hard. It's one of those things that the real thing that we're trying to communicate is just not letting the ball cross our eyes, regardless of where it is. Anytime you let the ball obviously into your body, there's a chance that it could not get caught, and when we let it cross our eyes is typically where you see a lot of drops happen, not just here, but around the league.
So, it's something that you don't anticipate, especially like Parker's [WR Parker Washington] been catching the heck out of it. He's going up, making great plays. He had a phenomenal week of practice. I've lost zero confidence in Parker Washington. It's not the way it is, it's just, who knows, the moment, whatever it is, the time. I don't know. So, something that ultimately we have to continue to work on, and if we don't show the effort of improving it in practice, then it's not going to just happen on Sundays.”
Q: On when his offense in Tampa last year started to click
Coen: “It was after Week 4, really. It was after Week 4. I don't even know if we hit 100 yards rushing prior to Week 4 in Tampa last year. So, might have had 100 Week 1, maybe around there, but it took a little while. You're ultimately just trying to see who you are, what are we best at. Is it the zone, is it the gap? Is it mid zone, tight zone, wide zone, whatever it is, and what are our backs best at, right? So much of it comes down to the personnel, what we're good at doing, and some of it this past week we did some different things in terms of our inside zone versus mid zone.
We're good at mid zone, so we should have just run it and said, stop us. So that's what we leaned on more in the second half, which helped us. So yeah, that was what Etienne literally just said to me, as we were walking in the dining hall, was I was just expressing frustration in myself, getting away from a few things that we do well, which they also gave us some unscouted looks and played more bare fronts and five-down fronts but it's like, man, we're good at this, so let's do what we're good at.”
