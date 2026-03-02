What the Jaguars Benefitted Most From in 2025

The Jacksonville Jaguars massively improved their offense in 2025. Trevor Lawrence cracked 4,000 yards again after missing it the year prior due to injury. It's a sign of good faith that he was able to bounce back under a new head coach and offensive system.

Liam Coen did a lot of things right for the Jaguars, and after seeing the stellar season he had, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must be kicking themselves for letting him walk out of the building. What's another sign that the Jaguars offense is moving in the right direction?

Best Contested Catchers

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daire Carragher writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the top contested catchers in the NFL last season. Parker Washington took a massive leap in 2025, and that included him being one of the best contested catchers in the league.

"Standing at just 5-foot-10, Washington is the smallest player on this list. His reliance on contested catch success may suggest his 2025 form is unsustainable going forward, but for now, we should appreciate how effective Washington was prevailing over coverage defenders this past season", said Carragher.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Washington and Lawrence's connection was a sight to see for their offense. It didn't matter what down or distance, Lawrence gave his young receiver a chance to come down with the ball, and trusted his hand skills through contact to make a play. This was a far cry from their other receiving option, Brian Thomas Jr.

It felt like Lawrence and Thomas Jr. could never get on the same page, which is a shame for their offense because he'd be such an asset if he were as effective as he was in his rookie season. It's that lack of chemistry between those two that leads me to believe Washington is a piece to build around, while Thomas Jr. may be on his way out.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Washington’s 65.5% win rate was the highest of any player to receive 20-plus contested targets. Due to his shorter frame, Washington typically had to climb the ladder to make his contested grabs. Consequently, he mustered just 12 yards after the catch on 19 total receptions in traffic".

He may not have gotten many yards after the contested catches, but if this chemistry bleeds into next season, he's bound to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career next season. The former sixth-round pick is entering his final year on his rookie deal, and if he wants to stay in Jacksonville, he'll continue to be one of the best contested catchers.

