Tackling Trade Buzz Around Jaguars' Brian Thomas

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the recent Brian Thomas Jr. trade rumor.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is congratulated by wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) and running back Lequint Allen Jr. (36) on a touchdown that was called back on a offensive penalty during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is congratulated by wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) and running back Lequint Allen Jr. (36) on a touchdown that was called back on a offensive penalty during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Thomas Jr. ranked first among rookies and third overall in receiving yards; first among rookies and tied-sixth overall in receiving touchdowns; and first among rookies and second overall in yards per catch (14.7; min. 75 receptions). He also became the fourth rookie since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger to register 1,200-plus receiving yards and 10- plus receiving touchdowns (WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Ja’Marr Chase and WR Randy Moss)

brian thomas
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walks on the field before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas' 11 games of over 75 receiving yards were the most by a rookie in NFL history and tied with Chase for second-most in the NFL in 2024, trailing Jefferson (12). His eight games with 60-plus receiving yards and a touchdown reception tied Randy Moss for the most such games by a rookie in NFL history.

But in 2025, Thomas has taken a massive step back in production. Through seven games, Thomas has 27 catches on 55 targets for 365 yards and one touchdown. His success rate has dropped from 55.6% to 41.8%, his catch rate has dropped from 65.4% to 49.1%, his yards per target has dropped from 9.6 to 6.6, and his yards per game has dropped from 75.4 to 52.1.

According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas has six drops this year after recording six drops in 17 games last season. Thomas has more or equal drops all by himself as nine other NFL teams do in 2025.

"I mean, it is no different than some of the inconsistencies in a lot of our guys right now is. Our good and some of the good has been really good, and some of the bad just goes to a really bottom floor in some ways. And that’s just the consistent play that we're looking for from everybody. A part of this thing is trying to not let those dips dip down so low that it's game changing," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after Week 6 when asked abot Thomas.

brian thomas
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We're all going to make mistakes or have physical errors, cut down on the mental errors, but the dips can't go so low. So, I still have confidence. I thought he did some really good things. Obviously, the huge touchdown negated by the penalty. He knows he’s got to make that play on the third down and we’ve got to make sure that we're continuing to put him in a position to be successful. Do what these guys do best and start to really focus in on those things and maybe not ask them to do some things that they're not doing at a high level right now and only have those guys do what they're truly doing best. That's on us as coaches, too.”

