Checkboxes Jaguars Must Hit in Regular-Season Finale vs. Titans

It might be Week 18, and it might be just a matchup with the lowly 2-14 Tennessee Titans, but the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming game is of the utmost importance. A win would mean the AFC South crown, with a chance to even land the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye in the playoffs. A loss opens the door for the Jaguars to fall into a Wild Card spot and play their first postseason game on the road.



Not only will it be paramount to the Jaguars' postseason prospects, but this clash will be the team's last chance to iron out any lingering issues before entering the playoffs and their single-elimination stakes. It's also Head Coach Liam Coen's final opportunity to display things he wants put on tape. Jacksonville needs to ensure that it hits these benchmarks in its regular-season finale.



What Jaguars have to show against Titans



1. Hit deep shots with Brian Thomas Jr.



Brian Thomas Jr. spent his last game with the Jacksonville Jaguars largely shadowed by Sauce Gardner. The Indianapolis Colts deployed their best coverage guy on BTJ to prevent him from beating them singlehandedly with explosive plays. They were successful in their endeavor, as he finished with just four catches for 39 yards.



However, the attention that Gardner and the Colts' defense paid him opened things up for the rest of Jacksonville's weapons. If he can go off against the Tennessee Titans, any opponent the Jaguars see in the playoffs will have to pay him his due respect.



2. Kick a long field goal



Head Coach Liam Coen and the rest of the staff have been consistent and adamant about their aggression this season. They've repeatedly trusted Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense to convert on fourth downs in spots where the analytics supported going for it. Unfortunately, that's removed opportunities for Cam Little to show off his big leg.



Earlier this season, he hit the longest field goal in NFL history, a 68-yard boot against the Las Vegas Raiders. He hit a 70-yarder in the preseason. Unfortunately, that record-breaking field goal is the only one he has hit from 60-plus yards. Getting one or two deep ones against the Titans in Week 18 will change the calculus for opposing coaches, knowing that the Jaguars have a loaded cannon, and they're not afraid to use it.

