How Brian Callahan's Firing Impacts the Jaguars
Changes are a common reality in the NFL, for better or worse. The Jacksonville Jaguars went through similar changes this past offseason when they hired Liam Coen and James Gladstone for their open head coach and general manager roles, respectively. So far, those changes have led to a 4-2 record to start the regular season and a complete change in culture in Duval County.
However, other teams will and have missed the mark over the years, including Jacksonville. Their division rivals have done the same. Most recently, the Tennessee Titans made a significant change to their organization following their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday.
The Titans will have a new head coach
The Jaguars' division rival, the Titans, decided on Monday to fire head coach Brian Callahan after 23 games. The Titans are 1-5 after losing to the Raiders on Sunday, already on the path to having the No. 1 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft for the second consecutive offseason, a place no team wants to be put in.
Tennessee has the worst-ranked offense in the NFL and a bottom-12 defense. It has been an absolute disaster in Nashville despite taking former Miami quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall in this year's draft. Ward had his most productive game against the Raiders with 222 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception, but it didn't matter in the long run as the Titans will now be searching for a new head coach once more.
The Titans would be wise to learn from their counterpart, the Jaguars, for finding the right coaching staff and culture to implement amongst a team that has been searching for the successor to Mike Vrabel, who will visit Tennessee this upcoming weekend as the head ringer for the New England Patriots.
Callahan is now one of the worst head-coaching hires in recent memory- a move that made little sense to begin with. The Jaguars had a similar situation with the Urban Meyer era, which lasted most of the 2021 season. They learned their lesson initially with Doug Pederson and did so again with Coen, who has rejuventated the franchise six games into his tenure.
Jacksonville not play Tennessee until Week 13 when they travel to Nashville and will wrap the regular season up against them at home. While the Jaguars are competing for the AFC south title, the Titans are now searching for a new head coach and are on the fast track to another top-three draft choice next April.
