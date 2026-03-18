Where the Jaguars Land in the AFC South QB Hierarchy

The Jacksonville Jaguars improved on both sides of the ball last season, which is how they were able to go from worst to first in their division. The Jaguars have never won the AFC South in consecutive seasons before, and that's their primary goal next season.

Liam Coen wants his team's success to be sustained, and consistent quarterback play is essential for that. Trevor Lawrence has had his moments, but he hasn't lived up to the hype he had entering the NFL draft. How does he stack up against all the other quarterbacks in the AFC South ?

AFC South QB Hierarchy

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts to a false start during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It may seem biased to put Lawrence at the top of this list, but this list will include some projection, and I think Lawrence has the best future out of any quarterback in this division. He showed major progression last season, and I think all he needed to be fully unlocked was the right coach.

He's a dark-horse MVP candidate heading into next season, and he has the best wide receiver room at his disposal. He's 1 - 2 in the playoffs, and in those games, he has seven interceptions, so that's definitely something he needs to work on. This season showed good progress, but I think he's yet to take that next step, which will truly propel him into superstardom.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Cam Ward's rookie season isn't talked about enough. With a dud at head coach and one of the worst supporting casts in the NFL, he threw for 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns. His physical tools rival those of Lawrence, and I believe the Tennessee Titans have found their franchise quarterback in him.

Placing a rookie who led his team to three wins as the second-best quarterback is a bold choice, but my reasoning is that he was able to do things the others couldn't. His playmaking ability was, at times, on par with Caleb Williams or Patrick Mahomes. He can make something out of nothing, and I think that puts him a step above the rest.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

C.J. Stroud's stock couldn't be lower. He's led the Houston Texans to the Divisional Round of the playoffs in each of his three seasons, and boasts the best playoff record in the division with 3 - 3. From a pure success standpoint, he stands heads and shoulders above the rest.

However, I think Stroud's limitations have become clear. He hasn't looked the same since his explosive rookie season, and if he can't evolve his game, he'll stay at this level. The reason Lawrence and Ward are above him is that they've flashed potential of taking that step forward, and Stroud hasn't.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

All credit to Daniel Jones for making the Indianapolis Colts his new home. He was one of the biggest surprises of last season, but I need to see more consistency out of him before he can move up the list.

In the final six games Jones played before he got injured, he had a record of 3 - 3, with two of those games going to overtime. It looked like defenses were starting to get a handle on Jones, and now everyone has a sense of what he's like in the Colts offense. He's talented, but how he handles next season with big expectations will dictate if he moves up or not.