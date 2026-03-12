Free Agency Reshaped the Jaguars' AFC South Outlook

The Jacksonville Jaguars did the most in free agency given their limited cap space, but it's hard to look at this team's projected roster and expect to build off the success they found in 2025. They lost major pieces on both offense and defense, while also not having a first-round pick to look forward to.

The Jaguars won the AFC South for the first time since 2022, retaking the division from the chokehold the Houston Texans had for two years. The Jaguars have never been consecutive division champions, something accomplished by every other team in their division. How did free agency shape their outlook on the division next season?

AFC South Outlook

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest departures from the Jaguars were Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne Jr., with them keeping supporting pieces like Dennis Gardeck and Montaric Brown. Free agency isn't over, with them continuing to add players like Chris Rodriguez Jr., but I think they've had the least inspiring free agency by far.

Things become even more bleak when considering they'll have a first-place schedule next season. Navigating the draft without a first-rounder will be a test for James Gladstone , as he still has to prove himself as a general manager. The same can be said about Liam Coen , whose goal is to show that last season wasn't a fluke.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw in the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Texans have been the Jaguars' biggest competitor for the division, and they went out and had an inspiring free agency period. Their trade for David Montgomery, on top of signing three offensive linemen, shows that they want to run the ball next season. What's even scarier is the number of players they added on the defensive side.

They'll have one more season of Danielle Hunter, and adding Reed Blankenship to their secondary makes their strengths even greater. The future of C.J. Stroud remains to be seen, but the front office has shown they're consistently capable of making the right decisions.

An injured Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) talks with team staff Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, ahead of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts made sure not to let Daniel Jones go, and they bought into making Alec Pierce their wide receiver of the future. Bringing in Arden Key and trading for Colby Wooden shows an emphasis on the defensive line, but the success of their team will hinge on if Jones can continue to reshape his legacy.

Finally, the Tennessee Titans. They're the biggest winners of free agency in their division, with them bringing in serious firepower on defense. Wan'Dale Robinson is reunited with Brian Daboll, and if Cam Ward can make the most of his skillset, they can be a dynamic duo to look out for.