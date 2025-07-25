Who Jaguars Need to Step Up in Maason Smith's Absence
The Jacksonville Jaguars were dealt their first small dose of adversity this week, with second-year defensive tackle Maason Smith being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on the eve of training camp.
It does not appear to be a serious injury that will lead to an elongated absence, judging from head coach Liam Coen's comments on Wednesday.
“Yeah. I don't think extremely long," Coen said.
It's not a major issue. It's a little bit more precautionary. You know, just tweaked it kind of the week of camp. So nothing -- he had a great off season. He worked his tail off. He was here a ton. He was in great shape. Worked his tail off, so it was a little bit of a bummer, obviously, but, it's a little bit more precautionary. Could he go and play in a game in this week? You know, who knows. But, it won't be too long.”
But regardless of how much time Smith misses, the Jaguars' defensive line room has been dealt a significant blow. The unit was one of the few position groups the Jaguars did not completely overhaul this offseason, and Smith's development is central to what the unit will accomplish this year.
With Smith off the practice field, the Jaguars will need a few other defensive tackles to hit the ground running in training camp and quickly adjust to defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's scheme.
Amongst those defensive tackles is fellow second-year LSU product Jordan Jefferson, who flashed as a rookie and could be in line for a bigger role this season.
Jefferson's development is not talked about nearly as much as Smith's, but the steps he take could be just as critical. Now, he could be in line for even more reps in practice.
Then there is Arik Armstead, who is projected to start at the same three-technique position Smith plays.
“Yeah. I think Arik's got, as you know he's the Walter Payton Man of the Year. He's got great leadership qualities and the people in the locker room look up to Arik," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week.
"One because of his consistency and performance and just his personality is that of a guy that wants to help other people. As a coach, it's a great thing to have. A guy that is always going to be honest, and that's what we're always looking for. Honest feedback from coaches to players, players to coaches, and I think he's done a great job with that.”
